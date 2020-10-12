(FOX Carolina) - Everyone in person can opt to vote absentee ahead of the 2020 general election, and there are also many options for voters looking to cast an in-person absentee ballot.
Click here to see the full list of in-person absentee voting locations in South Carolina.
Below is a list of Upstate in-person absentee polling places by county:
(Format is LOCATION | ADDRESS | DATES IN OPERATION | M-F HOURS | ADDL. HOURS)
Abbeville
Abbeville Abbeville Abbeville Abbeville 9:00AM - 1:00PM on Saturday, October 31
County Voter Registration and Elections Office (Suite 2500) 903 W Greenwood Street, Abbeville SC 29620 October 7 - November 2 8:30AM - 5:00PM 9:00AM - 1:00PM on Saturday, October 31
Anderson
- Anderson County Voter Registration and Elections Office 107 S. Main Street, Suite 101, Anderson, SC 29624 October 5 - November 2 9:00AM - 5:00PM 9:00AM - 1:00PM on Saturday, October 31
- Powdersville Library 4 Civic Court Powdersville, South Carolina 29642 October 5 - 8 8:30AM - 5:00PM
- Anderson Starr Fire Department 7715 Hwy 81 S, Starr, SC 29684 October 5 - 8 8:30AM - 5:00PM
- Anderson Sports and Entertainment Center 3027 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Anderson, SC 29625 October 5 - 8 8:30AM - 5:00PM
- Belton Recreation 700 Blue Ridge Avenue, Belton, SC 29627 October 5 - 8 8:30AM - 5:00PM
Cherokee
- County Voter Registration and Elections Office 110 Railroad Avenue, Gaffney, SC 29340 October 5 - November 2 8:30AM - 5:00PM 9:00AM - 1:00PM on Saturday, October 24 & 31
Greenville
- County Voter Registration and Elections Office 301 University Ridge Ste. 1900 Greenville, SC 29601 October 5 - November 2 8:30AM - 5:00PM 8:30AM - 7:00PM on October 22, 9:00AM - 1:00PM on Saturday, October 24 & 31
- Simpsonville Activity and Senior Center 310 West Curtis Street Simpsonville, SC 29681 October 12 - October 30 9:00AM - 4:30PM
- Mt. Pleasant Community Center 710 South Fairfield Rd, Greenville, SC 29605 October 12 - October 30 9:00AM - 4:30PM
- Renfrew Church 951 Geer Hwy Travelers Rest, SC 29690 October 12 - October 30 9:00AM - 4:30PM
Greenwood
- County Voter Registration and Elections Office 600 Monument Street, Plaza Building, Suite 113, Greenwood, SC 29646 October 5 - November 2 8:30AM - 5:00PM 9:00AM - 1:00PM on Saturday, October 31
- Uptown Greenwood 314 Main Street, Greenwood, SC 29646 October 13 - October 22 9:00AM - 4:30PM each Tues, Wed, Thurs
- Uptown Greenwood 314 Main Street, Greenwood, SC 29646 October 26 - October 30 9:00AM - 4:30PM
Laurens
- County Voter Registration and Elections Office 200 Courthouse/Public Square, Laurens, SC 29360 October 5 - November 2 9:00AM - 5:00PM 9:00AM - 1:00PM on Saturday, October 31
Newberry
- County Voter Registration and Elections Office 1872 Wilson Road, Newberry SC, 29108 October 5 - November 2 8:30AM - 5:00PM 9:00AM - 1:00PM on Saturday, October 31
Oconee
- County Voter Registration and Elections Office 415 South Pine Street, Walhalla, SC 29691 October 5 - November 2 8:30AM - 5:00PM 9:00AM - 1:00PM on Saturday, October 31
Pickens
- County Voter Registration and Elections Office 222 McDaniel Avenue, Pickens, SC 29671 October 5 - November 2 8:30AM - 5:00PM 9:00AM - 1:00PM on Saturday, October 31
- Village Branch Library 124 N Catherine Street, Pickens, SC 29671 October 5 - November 2 9:30AM - 4:00PM 9:00AM - 1:00PM on Saturday, October 31
- Hampton Memorial Library 304 Biltmore Rd, Easley, SC 29640 October 19 - October 31 9:30AM - 4:00PM 9:00AM - 1:00PM on Saturday, October 31
- Clemson-Central Branch Library 105 Commons Way, Central, SC 29630 October 19 - October 31 9:30AM - 4:00PM 9:00AM - 1:00PM on Saturday, October 31
Spartanburg
- County Voter Registration and Elections Office 366 North Church Street, Room 1630, Spartanburg, SC 29303 October 5 - November 2 8:30AM - 5:00PM 9:00AM - 1:00PM on Saturday, October 31
- Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium 385 N Church Street, Spartanburg, SC 29303 October 5 - November 2 8:30AM - 5:00PM 9:00AM - 1:00PM on Saturday, October 31
Union
- County Voter Registration and Elections Office 1246 S. Duncan Bypass, Suite B, Union, SC 29379 October 5 - November 2 9:00AM - 5:00PM 9:00AM - 1:00PM on Saturday, October 31
