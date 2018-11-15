Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville police say they are actively responding to multiple locations throughout the city where areas have flooded and traffic signals are inoperable due to loss of power Thursday morning.
City officials also announced some roads closed Thursday morning.
STREET CLOSURES:
- East Park Avenue, in the vicinity of McPherson Park, is closed due to flooding.
- The South Hudson Street Bridge is closed due to flooding.
TRAFFIC LIGHTS OUT:
According to the GPD, high traffic areas with numerous traffic lights out have been reported on Laurens Road, South Pleasantburg Drive, and Haywood Road.
Right now GPD is reporting all traffic lights from Cleveland Street to Antrim Drive are currently out in South Pleasantburg Drive.
Lights are also out on Laurens road between Haywood Road and Ackley Road.
ADDITIONAL TRAFFIC HAZARDS:
Flooding:
- Lois Avenue at Pendleton Street
- East Park Avenue at North Main near McPherson Park
- Cleveland Park closed to the public
The GPD would like to remind drivers:
- Use extreme caution as they approach intersections that do not have working traffic lights.
- Avoid areas of standing water in the roadway.
- Do not attempt to cross or go around road closures.
Additional GPD officers have been called in and will be working until conditions improve.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.