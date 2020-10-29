GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Heavy downpours and high winds will likely create some traffic hazards on Thursday as Zeta moves through the area.
Below is a list of incidents reported by the SC Highway Patrol:
- Anderson County: Tree down at SC 24 at Stelling Drive
- Anderson County: Tree down at Hood Road at Roe Road in Powdersville
Click here to see a real-time list of traffic incidents from the SCHP
Latest forecast: Tropical Storm Warnings in place as Zeta moves in
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.