A look at the downpour Thursday morning in Pickens County (Oct. 29, 2020)

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Heavy downpours and high winds will likely create some traffic hazards on Thursday as Zeta moves through the area.

Below is a list of incidents reported by the SC Highway Patrol:

  • Anderson County: Tree down at SC 24 at Stelling Drive
  • Anderson County: Tree down at Hood Road at Roe Road in Powdersville

Latest forecastTropical Storm Warnings in place as Zeta moves in

