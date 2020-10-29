GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Heavy downpours and high winds will likely create some traffic hazards on Thursday as Zeta moves through the area.
Below is a list of incidents reported by the SC Highway Patrol:
- Greenville County: Traffic light out Rutherford Rd and Wade Hampton
- Greenville: Tree down on I-385 near Pleasantburg Drive
- Pickens: Tree in road on US 123
- Spartanburg: Tree down on I-26 at mile marker 1
- Greenville: Tree in road at Lindsey Lake Road at Tubbs Mountain Road
- Spartanburg: tree down on SC 11 at Redland Road
- Spartanburg: tree down on SC 215 at Mt Lebanon Road
- Pickens: tree down on SC 183 at High Hope Road
- Anderson: tree down on Milford Road at SC 243
- Greenville: tree down Sandy Flat Road at Tanyard Road
- Asheville - Trees and lines down on Beaverdam Rd, Rice Branch Rd and Keasler Rd
- Anderson: Tree down on Graham Road
In North Carolina, officials reported a mudslide in McDowell County. Details as follows:
- McDowell County, NC - Old US 221 North in Woodlawn, blocking one lane of travel
Click here to see a real-time list of traffic incidents from the SCHP
Latest forecast: Tropical Storm Warnings in place as Zeta moves in
