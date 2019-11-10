(FOX Carolina) On November 11, Americans honor the 19.6 million active and former service members who have gone to war.
This year, several special events honoring their great sacrifice are happening in our area. Here's a list of all the events we're aware of:
Veteran's Day ceremony hosted by Bon Secours
At 11 a.m. in the courtyard at St. Francis Eastside, Bon Secours Stars and Stripes Employee Resource Group (ERG) will be holding their second annual ceremony honoring veterans. The event will include the posting of the colors and a flag folding ceremony by the Southside High School Honor Guard.
WNC VA Health Care System Celebration
The Western North Carolina VA Health Care System hosts a Veterans Day Celebration from 11 a.m. to noon at Charles George VA Medical Center in Asheville. Retired US Air Force Colonel Grady Hawkins will be a guest speaker.
Richard M. Campbell Veterans Nursing Home Veterans Day Program
The Richard M. Campbell Veterans Nursing Home will host their Veterans Day Program at 11 a.m. at their facility on Belton Highway in Anderson. After the event, attendees will receive a lunch.
Annual Oconee County Veterans Day Parade
The Town of Wesminster will host the annual Oconee County Veterans Day Parade. The event kicks off around 5 p.m. at the Ingles on US-76/123 near SC-24. The hour-long parade traditionally features several hundred participants and thousands of people lining the streets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.