(FOX Carolina) - Below is a list of tentative back to school dates by Upstate county. These dates may be subject to change as health conditions change amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Please follow the hyperlinks to the school district's websites for the latest on start dates, virtual learning, and additional health precautions.
ABBEVILLE COUNTY SCHOOLS – August 17
ANDERSON SCHOOL DISTRICT 1 – August 18
ANDERSON SCHOOL DISTRICT 2 – August 18
ANDERSON SCHOOL DISTRICT 3 – August 18
ANDERSON SCHOOL DISTRICT 4 – August 31
ANDERSON SCHOOL DISTRICT 5 – September 8
MORE: Anderson Co. School District Five announces September start date for 2020 school year
CHEROKEE COUNTY SCHOOLS - TBD
GREENVILLE CO. SCHOOL DISTRICT – August 24
MORE: Greenville County Schools release final back-to-school plan for 2020-2021 school year
GREENWOOD CO. DISTRICT 50 - August 18
GREENWOOD CO. DISTRICT 51 - TBD
GREENWOOD CO. DISTRICT 52 – August 18
LAURENS DISTRICT 55 - August 24 (Could still be moved to September 8)
LAURENS DISTRICT 56 – August 24.
NEWBERRY COUNTY SCHOOLS – August 17
OCONEE COUNTY SCHOOLS – August 24
MORE: School District of Oconee County releases finalized return-to-school plan, including delayed start date
PICKENS COUNTY SCHOOLS – August 24
SPARTANBURG DISTRICT 1 – August 17 (last known date)
SPARTANBURG DISTRICT 2 – August 17 (last known date)
SPARTANBURG DISTRICT 3 – August 17 (last known date)
SPARTANGURG DISTRICT 4 – Students on Schedule A – August 17 / Students on Schedule B – August 18 (last known dates)
SPARTANBURG DISTRICT 5 – August 17 (last known date)
SPARTANBURG DISTRICT 6 – August 17 (last known date)
SPARTANBURG DISTRICT 7 – August 17 (last known date)
UNION COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT – August 17
