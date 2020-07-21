School lunch cafeteria generic
(FOX Carolina) - Below is a list of tentative back to school dates by Upstate county. These dates may be subject to change as health conditions change amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Please follow the hyperlinks to the school district's websites for the latest on start dates, virtual learning, and additional health precautions.

ABBEVILLE COUNTY SCHOOLS – August 17

ANDERSON SCHOOL DISTRICT 1 – August 18

ANDERSON SCHOOL DISTRICT 2 – August 18

ANDERSON SCHOOL DISTRICT 3 – August 18

ANDERSON SCHOOL DISTRICT 4 – August 31

ANDERSON SCHOOL DISTRICT 5 – September 8

CHEROKEE COUNTY SCHOOLS - TBD

GREENVILLE CO. SCHOOL DISTRICT – August 24

GREENWOOD CO. DISTRICT 50 -  August 18

GREENWOOD CO. DISTRICT 51 - TBD

GREENWOOD CO. DISTRICT 52 – August 18

LAURENS DISTRICT 55 - August 24 (Could still be moved to September 8)

LAURENS DISTRICT 56 – August 24.

NEWBERRY COUNTY SCHOOLS – August 17

OCONEE COUNTY SCHOOLS – August 24

PICKENS COUNTY SCHOOLS – August 24

SPARTANBURG DISTRICT 1 – August 17 (last known date)

SPARTANBURG DISTRICT 2 – August 17 (last known date)

SPARTANBURG DISTRICT 3 – August 17 (last known date)

SPARTANGURG DISTRICT 4 – Students on Schedule A – August 17 / Students on Schedule B – August 18 (last known dates)

SPARTANBURG DISTRICT 5 – August 17 (last known date)

SPARTANBURG DISTRICT 6 – August 17 (last known date)

SPARTANBURG DISTRICT 7 – August 17 (last known date)

UNION COUNTY  SCHOOL DISTRICT – August 17

