GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – The remnants of Sally drenched parts of the Upstate and Mountains Thursday morning, causing some flash flood concerns and traffic hazards.
Below is a working list of traffic hazards as they were reported.
- Tree down on Jolly Wingo Road in Anderson
- Tree down on Brookway Drive at Grove Road in Greenville. The right outbound lane was blocked.
- Tree in roadway on Cedar Grove Road near Dyar Road in Anderson.
Click here to view the latest incidents from the SC Highway Patrol.
Flash flood warnings have also been issued for parts of Pickens and Oconee County until 1:45 p.m. and in Transylvania and Henderson counties through Sunday evening.
Click here to view the latest weather alerts.
LATEST FORECAST: Sally rain brings flood threat, drying by the weekend
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.