SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) - Driving out hate with love and community support.
That’s how hundreds spent part of their Sunday afternoon in Little Africa.
“It’s time that we who don’t have to deal with this everyday, stand up and let people know that we love and support them, and that outweighs the hate,” said Carol Parker, a volunteer.
Little Africa Unity Day was held Sunday to showcase pride, spirit and solidarity of this community.
“The things that happened last week really hurt, really brought tears to our eyes,” said Cierra Fowler, an organizer and community member.
Volunteers also painted a street mural on Wilkie Bridge Road — it reads “Little Africa Strong.”
“We won’t be stopped, we still believe that things can change. We still believe and we’re pushing forward. My grandmother says that all the years she’s lived here, which is 75 years, she’s never experienced any type of racism and people leaving marks on the community,” said Fowler.
“Hate will not divide us, but there is more good out here in the world than bad,” said Sundra Proctor, organizer and community member.
For those who live in the area, it’s all about the bond that never dies.
“Little Africa, it means home, it’s family,” said Proctor.
Unity, love, peace and comfort is what Little Africa is all about."
"I was born here, too. I’m 57 years old now. It’s just a blessing to come back home and see everybody coming together. Look at all the people, no matter what color they are,” said one community member.
Money was raised to help support Sunday’s event. A portion of that has been used to start a the Little Africa community fund under the Spartanburg County Foundation.
