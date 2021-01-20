Watch live coverage of Joe Biden's inauguration as the next President of the United States.

WASHINGTON, DC (FOX Carolina) - Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were sworn in on the West front of the U.S. Capitol building Wednesday as America's new president and vice president.

APTOPIX Biden Inauguration

Kamala Harris is sworn in as vice president by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor as her husband Doug Emhoff holds the Bible during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.(Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP)

Justice Sonia Sotomayor first swore-in Harris as she became the nation's first female vice president.

Then, Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. administered Biden's oath as the 46th US president shortly before noon.

Biden Inauguration

Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts as Jill Biden holds the Bible during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.(Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP)

Former Presidents George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Bill Clinton attended the ceremony, along with Vice President Mike Pence. President Trump and Melania departed Washington for Florida Wednesday morning before the ceremony.

After taking the oath of office, Biden gave his inaugural address.

The speech laid out Biden's plan to defeat the pandemic, "build back better, and unify and heal the nation."

After the speech, Biden, Harris, and their spouses will participate in a Pass in Review, which is "a long-standing military tradition that reflect the peaceful transfer of power to a new Commander-in-Chief."

At 3 p.m., Biden will be given a Presidential Escort from 15th Street to the White House with every branch of the military included in the escort, including The U.S. Army Band, a Joint Service Honor Guard, and the Commander-in-Chief’s Guard and Fife and Drum Corps from the 3rd U.S. Infantry “The Old Guard.”

Biden to propose sweeping immigration bill on first day in office

