WASHINGTON, DC (FOX Carolina) - Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were sworn in on the West front of the U.S. Capitol building Wednesday as America's new president and vice president.
Justice Sonia Sotomayor first swore-in Harris as she became the nation's first female vice president.
Then, Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. administered Biden's oath as the 46th US president shortly before noon.
Former Presidents George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Bill Clinton attended the ceremony, along with Vice President Mike Pence. President Trump and Melania departed Washington for Florida Wednesday morning before the ceremony.
After taking the oath of office, Biden gave his inaugural address.
The speech laid out Biden's plan to defeat the pandemic, "build back better, and unify and heal the nation."
After the speech, Biden, Harris, and their spouses will participate in a Pass in Review, which is "a long-standing military tradition that reflect the peaceful transfer of power to a new Commander-in-Chief."
At 3 p.m., Biden will be given a Presidential Escort from 15th Street to the White House with every branch of the military included in the escort, including The U.S. Army Band, a Joint Service Honor Guard, and the Commander-in-Chief’s Guard and Fife and Drum Corps from the 3rd U.S. Infantry “The Old Guard.”
RELATED -
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.