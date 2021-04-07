LIBERTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Liberty police said crews are working to clear debris after a train collided with a mobile home on tracks off US 178 in Liberty Wednesday.
Liberty firefighters and police were at the scene, along with railway workers and others after the mobile home was split in half by the impact.
The police chief said the vehicle that was towing the mobile home across the tracks was not damaged. No one was hurt but police said debris was scattered on both sides of the train, which had to be cleaned up along with debris underneath the train.
Norfolk Southern said the train was carrying 54 cars at the time of the collision.
The train was able to continue along to it's destination shortly before 3:30 p.m.
Police hope to have the road reopened by the 5 p.m. rush hour.
