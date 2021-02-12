Clemson, SC (FOX Carolina) - Crews in Oconee County are responding to a call about a possible drowning off 123 near Clemson. According to Oconee County Emergency Management Director, Scott Krein, the call came in around 7:45 a.m. Friday morning.
We're told a caller reported to 911 that they heard someone screaming for help by the water. Officials say the caller never witnessed a person, only heard the yelling.
Multiple agencies are responding and treating the situation as a possible drowning. Crews are out searching the area with sonar but we're told by Krein that nothing has turned up so far.
We'll update as more information becomes available.
More news: Harvest Hope aims to collect 15,000 jars of peanut butter in annual "Spread the Love" drive
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.