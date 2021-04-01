GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -- Governor Henry McMaster is visiting two Greenville businesses today and we've been told to expect announcements on economic development at each stop.
McMaster visited Bausch + Lomb on Pelham Road at 11 a.m. There he signed an executive order regarding the life science industry.
The executive order directs the Department of Commerce to increase recruitment efforts of pharmaceutical and medical supply manufacturers to South Carolina. The Order also directs state agencies to focus on acquiring medicines, medical devices and medical supplies that are made in South Carolina.
“This last year has made it very clear that relying on China for life-saving medical supplies is a risk we can no longer afford, and South Carolina can lead the way when it comes to bringing the manufacturing of those products back home to the United States," said Gov. Henry McMaster. “By successfully recruiting pharmaceutical and medical manufacturing companies to invest and locate here, we will bring good, high-paying jobs for our people and reliable access to the critical supplies we may need in an emergency.”
As part of the Order, The Department of Commerce is directed to review its operations and organizational structure to determine if any changes would help accomplish the Governor's goals.
The full details of the Executive Order can be found at EXECUTIVE ORDER NO (sc.gov).
This comes about a month after new data from the University of South Carolina revealed the life science industry to be the fastest growing in the state.
McMaster will then break ground on a $200 million Tier III Regional Data Center with DC BLOX at 1 p.m.
