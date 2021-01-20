Watch live coverage of Joe Biden's inauguration as the next President of the United States.

Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts as Jill Biden holds the Bible during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.(Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP)

WASHINGTON, DC (FOX Carolina) - Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were sworn in on the West front of the U.S. Capitol building Wednesday as America's new president and vice president.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor first swore-in Harris as she became the nation's first female vice president.

Kamala Harris is sworn in as vice president by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor as her husband Doug Emhoff holds the Bible during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.(Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP)

Then, Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. administered Biden's oath as the 46th US president shortly before noon.

Former Presidents George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Bill Clinton attended the ceremony, along with Vice President Mike Pence. President Trump and Melania departed Washington for Florida Wednesday morning before the ceremony.

After taking the oath of office, Biden gave his inaugural address.

The speech laid out Biden's plan to defeat the pandemic, "build back better, and unify and heal the nation."

In the speech, Biden said the duty of all Americans, especially elected leaders, is "to defend the truth and defeat the lies.'"

After the speech, Biden, Harris, and their spouses participated in a Pass in Review, which is "a long-standing military tradition that reflect the peaceful transfer of power to a new Commander-in-Chief."

After that, the Bidens were joined by President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama, President George W. Bush and Laura Bush, and President Bill Clinton and Secretary Hillary Clinton to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery.

Next, Biden will be given a Presidential Escort back to the White House with every branch of the military included in the escort.

 The day's events will conclude at 8:30 p.m. with a 90-minute prime-time broadcast hosted by Tom Hanks. The special will feature remarks from President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris. Performers Ant Clemons, Jon Bon Jovi, Foo Fighters, John Legend, Eva Longoria, Demi Lovato, Bruce Springsteen, Justin Timberlake, and Kerry Washington are also expected to appear.

