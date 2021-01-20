Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts as Jill Biden holds the Bible during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.(Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP)
Kamala Harris is sworn in as vice president by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor as her husband Doug Emhoff holds the Bible during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.(Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP)
WASHINGTON, DC (FOX Carolina) - Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were sworn in on the West front of the U.S. Capitol building Wednesday as America's new president and vice president.
Justice Sonia Sotomayor first swore-in Harris as she became the nation's first female vice president.
Then, Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. administered Biden's oath as the 46th US president shortly before noon.
Former Presidents George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Bill Clinton attended the ceremony, along with Vice President Mike Pence. President Trump and Melania departed Washington for Florida Wednesday morning before the ceremony.
After taking the oath of office, Biden gave his inaugural address.
The speech laid out Biden's plan to defeat the pandemic, "build back better, and unify and heal the nation."
In the speech, Biden said the duty of all Americans, especially elected leaders, is "to defend the truth and defeat the lies.'"
President-elect Joe Biden, his wife Jill Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff arrive at the steps of the U.S. Capitol for the start of the official inauguration ceremonies, in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Marine-One carrying President Donald Trump and Melania Trump departs the White House ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
President-elect Joe Biden is joined his wife Jill Biden as they celebrate Mass at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle during Inauguration Day ceremonies Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her husband Paul Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and his wife Elaine Chao attend Mass at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle during Inauguration Day ceremonies Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff talk with former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle as they arrive for the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Former President Barack Obama greets Vice President-elect Kamala Harris ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (Jonathan Ernst/Pool Photo via AP)
Flags line the National Mall towards the Capitol Building as events get underway for President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Capitol Building and stage for the swearing-in is lit as events get underway for President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
President Joe Biden speaks during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool)
Garth Brooks sings 'Amazing Grace' as President Joe Biden listens during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Guests and spectators attend the 59th Presidential Inauguration for President Joe Biden at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool)
Jennifer Lopez performs during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol for President-elect Joe Biden in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Lady Gaga sings the national anthem during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol for President-elect Joe Biden in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (Greg Nash/Pool Photo via AP)
After the speech, Biden, Harris, and their spouses participated in a Pass in Review, which is "a long-standing military tradition that reflect the peaceful transfer of power to a new Commander-in-Chief."
After that, the Bidens were joined by President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama, President George W. Bush and Laura Bush, and President Bill Clinton and Secretary Hillary Clinton to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery.
Next, Biden will be given a Presidential Escort back to the White House with every branch of the military included in the escort.
The day's events will conclude at 8:30 p.m. with a 90-minute prime-time broadcast hosted by Tom Hanks. The special will feature remarks from President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris. Performers Ant Clemons, Jon Bon Jovi, Foo Fighters, John Legend, Eva Longoria, Demi Lovato, Bruce Springsteen, Justin Timberlake, and Kerry Washington are also expected to appear.
