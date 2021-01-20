WASHINGTON, DC (FOX Carolina) - President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris will be sworn in on the West front of the U.S. Capitol building on Wednesday.
Justice Sonia Sotomayor will first swear in Harris. Then, Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. will swear in Biden as the 46th US president shortly before noon.
After taking the oath of office, Biden will give his inaugural address. The speech will lay out Biden's plan "to defeat the pandemic, build back better, and unify and heal the nation," according to the Biden Inaugural website.
After that, Biden, Harris, and their spouses will participate in a Pass in Review, which is "a long-standing military tradition that reflect the peaceful transfer of power to a new Commander-in-Chief."
At 3 p.m., Biden will be given a Presidential Escort from 15th Street to the White House with every branch of the military included in the escort, including The U.S. Army Band, a Joint Service Honor Guard, and the Commander-in-Chief’s Guard and Fife and Drum Corps from the 3rd U.S. Infantry “The Old Guard.”
