SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - US Sen. Lindsey Graham made three campaign stops in the Upstate on Monday, in his final swing before Election Day.
Graham's first event was at RJ Rockers Brewery in Spartanburg at 2 p.m.
US Rep. William Timmons and SC Gov. Henry McMaster were on the campaign bus with Graham and spoke on his behalf.
Next, Graham will travel to Greenville for a rally at the ReMax on Independence Boulevard at 3:30 p.m.
Graham's third and final stump stop will be in Clemson for a barbecue at the Madren Conference Center and Pavilion. The rally is expected to begin at 6 p.m.
Graham faces Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison at the polls on Tuesday.
