Multiple people have been shot, including a police officer at a high school in Knoxville, TN.

KNOXVILLE, TN (FOX Carolina) - The Knoxville Police Department tweeted Monday afternoon that multiple gunshot victims were reported after a school shooting and a police officer was among the wounded.

knoxville school shooting.jpg

Scene of the shooting. (Source: Knoxville PD via Twitter)

The shooting happened at Austin-East Magnet High School.

Police asked people to avoid the area and said a reunification site for students and their families was setup at the baseball field behind the school.

Police later advised that the "scene was secure."

No other details were immediately available.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for additional updates as they come in.

MORE COVERAGE: 

Knoxville police say multiple agencies are on scene of school shooting

Copyright 2021 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.