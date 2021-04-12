KNOXVILLE, TN (FOX Carolina) - The Knoxville Police Department tweeted Monday afternoon that multiple gunshot victims were reported after a school shooting and a police officer was among the wounded.
The shooting happened at Austin-East Magnet High School.
Police asked people to avoid the area and said a reunification site for students and their families was setup at the baseball field behind the school.
Police later advised that the "scene was secure."
No other details were immediately available.
This is breaking news. Please refresh for additional updates as they come in.
