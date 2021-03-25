ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Orange Peel is preparing to host its first round of concerts after more than a year of being closed.
The Orange Peel says the series of concerts will have a assortment of groups performing. These groups include, Woody Platt & Graham Sharp of Steep Canyon Rangers on April 30, followed by Jeff Santiago & Los Gatos plus Lovely World on May 7, and PYLETRIBE on May 8.
Later in the spring, Ashley Heath and Her Heathens will play on May 15 and Underhill Rose will preform on July 17.
The Orange Peel says that they are attempting to bring back live music in the safest way possible for everyone involved. For more information on their COVID-19 policy, please visit COVID Policy / FAQs - The Orange Peel.
Those interested in buying tickets can visit Upcoming Events - The Orange Peel to see what is available.
