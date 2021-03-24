Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Starting in April, live music will return to downtown Greenville with Greenville Heritage Sound Check.
The concert series, sponsored by Pepsi Zero Sugar, will kick off on April 7 and be held on Wednesdays from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. through September 29 at the Peace Center Amphitheatre. Organizers say social distancing will be in place and space will be limited.
Admission will cost $10. Concert goers will be assigned a "safe space pod" that can accommodate up to four people. Coolers, tents and outside drink will not be permitted, but organizers say a beverage delivery service will be available. Guests are permitted to bring chairs or blankets for use inside the pods.
“Greenville Heritage FCU is excited to partner with the City of Greenville to bring live music back downtown in a socially responsible manner,” said Alan Berry, president/CEO of Greenville Heritage FCU. “We are proud to be the title sponsor of this one-of-a-kind event and hope you will join us by the Reedy River for 26 nights of live music, featuring some of your favorite local and regional bands.”
Tickets for the April 7 concert are on sale now here.
