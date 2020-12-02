GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies said they are investigating a deadly wreck that injured a state State Transport Police Officer and claimed the life of the driver who the officer had pulled over in a traffic stop.
The crash happened on Pleasantburg Drive just after noon on Wednesday near North Garden Circle. That is between E. North Street and I-385.
Deputies said that the State Transport officer's SUV and the driver who had been stopped were struck by another vehicle after the traffic stop. The police officer was in his vehicle at the time and the driver was standing outside the passenger door of the patrol vehicle at the time.
The impact knocked the driver into oncoming traffic, where he was struck by another vehicle. That driver passed away at the scene.
The police officer was also entrapped in his SUV for a short time after the crash, but was freed and taken to the hospital with injuries. Deputies said that officer is expected to recover.
Deputies said the driver of the vehicle that hit the patrol vehicle got out of his car and ran from the scene of the crash on foot. Deputies were able to capture him a short time later. He too was taken to the hospital in stable condition. That suspect's name and charges have not been released.
The coroner has not yet released the name of the person who was struck and killed.
Deputies did not know the reason behind the initial traffic stop.
Both directions of Pleasantburg Drive were shut down as police and troopers investigate.
