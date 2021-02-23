It happened along Pleasant Drive overnight.

greer triple shooting.jpg

Scene from the investigation on Pleasant Drive (FOX Carolina/ Feb. 23, 2021)

GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greer police confirmed they were investigating Tuesday morning after a shooting sent three people to the hospital overnight.

The incident happened at a house on Pleasant Drive.

Police said just before 4 a.m. they were in the earliest stage of the investigation.

FOX Carolina's crew at the scene saw two people who had been detained by police, but there has been no word of any arrests.

Justin Dorsey will have live updates on The Morning News.

MORE NEWS - Chief: Confrontation leads to shooting in Fountain Inn, one person airlifted to hospital

Copyright 2021 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.