GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greer police confirmed they were investigating Tuesday morning after a shooting sent three people to the hospital overnight.
The incident happened at a house on Pleasant Drive.
Police said just before 4 a.m. they were in the earliest stage of the investigation.
FOX Carolina's crew at the scene saw two people who had been detained by police, but there has been no word of any arrests.
Justin Dorsey will have live updates on The Morning News.
