BELTON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies said they were called to a home on Big Creek Road in Belton on Wednesday afternoon after EMS notified them of multiple animals inside a home. EMS was called to the home for a woman in need of medical assistance and found the animals.
The woman was taken to the hospital and both deputies and officials with Anderson County PAWs went to Big Creek Road to investigate.
A spokesman for the sheriff's office does not know the woman's condition or how she was injured. The spokesman did not know what types of animals were being kept in the house, only that there were several.
FOX Carolina's crew at the scene said several people were at the property with animal kennels and several dogs could be seen in a fenced area.
We are working to learn more about the animals and what happened at the property.
