CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Ahead of the first game of the season, the Clemson University Police Chief says they have begun monitoring social media during the game for any threats and just to make sure everyone is safely enjoying the festivities.
They hope this extra precautions is something they are excited about because they will have the help of students who are studying at the school in the communications department.
They have a software that is set up on campus where their team will be able to monitor comments and messages on all social media platforms live.
They will be on the lookout for serious threats to security as well as other safety concerns as well.
This partnership between campus police and the communications department will be operational in the days leading up to all 7 home games and on game day.
Greg Mullen, Clemson Univ. Chief of Police, says “There’s a definitive evidence that offenders are talking on social media. They are talking on the web and if we can identify those things early it gives us an opportunity to prevent something horrific from happening here.”
Andrew Pyle, Clemson professor, says “I hope that we are able to be a support to the public safety individuals who are already working really hard and working a lot of hours to keep us safe on game day.”
The chief says agencies across the country are already implementing social media in their policing.
He says that this effort is just another thing that sets Clemson as a university apart from the rest.
The chief says they are expanding parking as well and officers will be there making sure that your bags are the acceptable size and fit their guidelines so that you can avoid having to walk back to your car after making it to the gate.
HERE ARE THE DETAILS ABOUT THE CLEAR BAG POLICY.
You can avoid that be downloading our app where we have those guidelines and checking your phone before the game.
