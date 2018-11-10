SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - A former Upstate politician passed away Saturday.
Former South Carolina gubernatorial candidate James Smith tweeted the news that Elizabeth "Liz" J. Patterson passed away. She was 78 years old.
.@kirklandtsmith & I are so very saddened by the passing of the Honorable Liz Patterson. Her strength, grace & commiment to service was such an inspiration to @MPowersNorrell and myself. Liz was a Stateswomen. Our sincerest condolences to the Patterson family. pic.twitter.com/tLLvXkcsIA— James Smith (@JamesSmithSC) November 10, 2018
Several politicians and colleagues of the former Democratic US Representative sent messages of condolence on social media.
Congresswoman Patterson was a trailblazer and a role model for women across our state for decades. She will be deeply missed. My prayers go out to her entire family and all who knew her. https://t.co/1eZBeedbKY— Joe Cunningham (@JoeCunninghamSC) November 10, 2018
Patterson served three terms in the House, running in 1986. After serving in the House, she ran for lieutenant governor in 1994, but did not win the election. She eventually settled into teaching at Spartanburg Methodist College.
Patterson styled herself as fiscally conservative, but remained moderate on a host of social issues. She sat on three different House committees during her time in D.C.
Her son, Pat Patterson, sent this statement to FOX Carolina:
"My family is so grateful for all the heartfelt expressions of condolence. While much may be said of my mother’s role in public life, it was her love for her family, her church and her community that sustained her. She always said that she did not want to be remembered for any political accomplishment. She wanted to be remembered as a public servant who left this world better than she found it. And that she inspired others to do the same."
