Taylors, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Thursday afternoon, the Put Down the Guns Now Young People Organization will be hosting an educational event at the Spring Grove Apartments in Taylors.
Founder and activist Jack Logan will be on hand to speak to young children about the dangers of guns and gun safety now that school is almost out.
Logan said, "School term is coming up soon and we don't want any accidental situations."
The organization says that there will be speakers on hand to talk about gun safety. Attendees will also be able to enjoy music and food.
Children and teens that attend the event will have a chance to win cash money and gift cards.
The event will be Thursday, May 23 at Spring Grove Apartments located at 1900 Boiling Road Extension in Taylors at 4:30 p.m.
