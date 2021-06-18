GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- NAMI Greenville, Mental Health of America of Greenville County (MHAGC) and the Phoenix Center announced an expansion to the Lottie Beal Gibson Center on Friday.
Officials say that this center is a multi-agency collaboration funded by Greenville County, supported by the Well-Being Partnership and psychiatric services from Prisma Health Upstate.
According to the press release, only 9% of those with comorbidity receive care for both their mental health and their substance use disorder. However, it adds that nearly half of those who experience a mental health illness will experience a substance use disorder at some point.
The Gibson Center will provide a location for both substance abuse and mental health service and will help increase collaboration among behavioral health partners.
The expansion of services will include the following, according to officials.
- Mental health
- Crisis intervention
- Residential,
- Psychiatric
- Medical detoxification.
The ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house will be at the Lottie Beal Gibson Center (130 Industrial Drive, Greenville, SC, 29607) on Tuesday, June 22 at 10:00 a.m.
COVID-19 has exacerbated the issues of both mental health and substance use disorder, according to the press release. MHAGC says they've seen a 62% increase in distress calls from a period in 2019 compared to the same period in 2020. They add that the data indicates more than a 100% increase in active suicide calls.
NAMI Greenville says that they had a 40% increase in individuations reaching out regarding available services.
The Phoenix Center says they've seen a 15% increase in detoxification phone screening, a 58% increase in adult outpatient assessments schedules and an 83% increase in individual sessions.
The Gibson Center is expected to help with these rising demands for mental health and substance use disorder services, according to officials.
To learn more about any of these organizations, please visit The Phoenix Center, Mental Health America of Greenville County, or NAMI Greenville.
