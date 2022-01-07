ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Local artist Joey Withinarts is using to talents once again to honor another hometown hero.
This time, James “Radio” Kennedy and Coach Harold Jones.
Withinarts unveiled a painting of the two at T. L. Hanna High School on Friday evening.
“Radio was a big Inspiration,” Withinarts said.
Watching the life story of him, inspired the artist to take on this task.
A combined total of two hours is all it took to bring a legacy to life through art.
“I felt like I wanted to pour it into the painting,” he said.
“Radio was like family,” Coach Harold Jones said after he saw the painting.
The story of “Radio” has been shared many times, but it never gets old.
It’s a story that shines a spotlight on love, respect, and passion.
“People with special needs are just like you and I,” said Jones. “And that’s the thing we wanted to get out.”
The painting was finished outside of TLHHS Friday evening, a place near and dear to the two legends’ hearts.
We reached out to Anderson School District Five for their thoughts.
They sent us this statement: “Anytime we have someone in the community who wants to support our schools, give back to the Anderson community or leave something to commemorate the Radio legacy, we totally support that.”
“Anybody that has a disability, I want them to know that you can change the world,” said Withinarts.
He plans to gift the school the painting sometime next week.
