Family members were there to see the portraits and talk about their loved ones

Oconee County, SC (FOX Carolina) - A local artist is painting memories of missing loved ones.

Joey Withinarts hopes his paintings can help the families heal while bringing awareness about the unsolved missing persons cases in Oconee County.

“Every life matters, and if you keep going years and years without mentioning them, people will forget about them,” Withinarts said.

Withinarts presented the portraits to the families of Sheila Carver, Tammy Stubblefiled, Joshua Ivester, Laura Anders and Faith Roach.

Portraits of missing people from Oconee County

“For all of the families here in Oconee who are missing their loved ones, we all want closure. This picture means the fight isn’t over. We’re still bringing awareness for all the missing people in Oconee,” Laura Anders’ niece, Heather Davenport said.

The families are grateful for the memories to hang on their walls. It’s also a reminder to keep searching for answers.

“This June will be 24 years that my sister has been missing. It’s time for us to find her. It’s time for the other families to find their missing loved ones as well,” Shelia Carver’s sister, Susan Carver said.

