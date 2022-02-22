Portraits of missing people from Oconee County (1)
Portraits of missing people from Oconee County (2)
Portraits of missing people from Oconee County (3)
Portraits of missing people from Oconee County (4)
Portraits of missing people from Oconee County (5)
Portraits of missing people from Oconee County (6)
“For all of the families here in Oconee who are missing their loved ones, we all want closure. This picture means the fight isn’t over. We’re still bringing awareness for all the missing people in Oconee,” Laura Anders’ niece, Heather Davenport said.
The families are grateful for the memories to hang on their walls. It’s also a reminder to keep searching for answers.
“This June will be 24 years that my sister has been missing. It’s time for us to find her. It’s time for the other families to find their missing loved ones as well,” Shelia Carver’s sister, Susan Carver said.
