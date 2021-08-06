GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - After 11 years of creating sweet treats in Greenville, Buttercream BakeHouse is closing due to staffing issues.
According to the bakery's Facebook page, Buttercream BakeHouse is no longer able to keep up with the amount of orders they're receiving because of the lack of necessary staffing.
The bakery made the following statement:
"We have met some of the nicest people who we think of as friends. To all of our brides that have already booked with us, we will still be taking care of your weddings. Please email us for details about your wedding buttercreambakehouse@gmail.com. We thank you for your patronage. We hope to see you again around town."
