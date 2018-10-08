COWPENS, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) President Donald Trump will ceremonially swear in Brett Kavanaugh Monday night as an official Supreme Court Justice and one local church couldn't be more thrilled.
Kavanaugh was confirmed 50-48 to the highest court in the country on Saturday after a sexual assault accusation prompted weeks of trials and investigations- delaying the final vote.
Christine Blasey Ford's accusation against Brett Kavanaugh created much controversy among Americans: to support or condemn?
One Cowpens church never faltered in their support for President Trump's nominee, and couldn't be more pleased with the outcome of Saturday's vote.
Mountain View Baptist Church in Cowpens, led by Pastor Steven Griffith, has always believed Kavanaugh stood for the Conservative cause.
"It's an answer to our prayers," said Pastor Griffith. "It's great for the nation and a delight to have a Conservative-minded associate judge on the court."
Griffith and his church wanted to make their support of Kavanaugh public, because, Griffith believes pastors have been silent for too long.
"There's nothing in the scripture that says pastors can't get involved," said Griffith.
The church owns a large, LED sign that is visible from I-85 at exit 83. For the last few weeks, rather than advertise for the church, the sign has taken a more political role- showing support for Kavanaugh.
Sunday, the sign changed. Now, it shows congratulations.
"Judge Kavanaugh has conservative values, a moral integrity- his confirmation speaks volumes to people like believers," said Griffith.
The sign rotates between four different video clips. From "CONFIRMED!" to pictures of American flags, it is undeniable that the church is excited.
Pastor Griffith said they have received a lot of attention- both positive and negative.
"We're continuing to get bombarded, but that's okay! There's been a tremendous amount of support, but negative criticism on social media as well," said Griffith.
The negativity doesn't phase the church, though.
"Everyone who's ever wanted to stand for Conservative values has always faced criticism from the left," said Griffith.
Griffith said they'll probably keep the signs up for the entirety of this week to celebrate the great news.
President Trump swears Judge Kavanaugh into the Supreme Court Monday night at 7 p.m. in the White House.
