SPINDALE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) – As the demand for toilet paper increases, so does the operations for one local facility.
Cardinal Tissue LLC. Produces the precious commodity, along with paper towels.
The company’s CEO and President, Vince Reese, says they are making five to six semi-truck loads a day. He says between 250,000 to 300,000 of toilet tissue rolls are produced every day at his facility.
Now that more people are forced to stay home, the demand has increased production around 30 to 40 percent in retail production. Which is the company’s focus.
"Less people were using that product in the colleges, elementary schools and hotels. So, that pushed that volume of business on to retails tissue, which is what we do," said Reese.
Right now, the Cardinal Tissue works on a 24 hour a day, five days a week operations schedule. However, that is changing.
"We're transitioning to a 24-7 operations that'll start at the end of this week in order to get another eight days a month of production time to meet demand,” Reese said. “We were already heading that direction, but the recent events have just moved that up a couple of months for us."
