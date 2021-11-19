GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Local business employees partnered with a non-profit to help renovate a home in Greenville's West End on Friday.
The employees from Engenius, a local marketing company, worked on a home on Pendleton Street. According to a release from Rebuild Upstate, the renovations were to help residents stay in homes that otherwise may have been deemed unsafe.
Rebuild Upstate says the renovation on Friday was part of an effort to tackle the affordable housing issue and to keep homeowners in the home they already own.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.