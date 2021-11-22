GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Just because our pets don't sit at the table doesn't mean they need to be left out of the Thanksgiving feast. One local business is offering a way for your pups to chow down on their favorite people food this holiday season.
Paws Up Pet Food cooks up meals made just for dogs and cats. Each two-pound meal is available for purchase for $10. The company will also deliver it straight to your door.
Paws Up Pet Food offers a Thanksgiving that includes turkey, stuffing, steamed green beans, and sweet potatoes.
You can order through a place called Market Wagon, an online farmers market. You can get a delivery on Tuesday, just ahead of Thanksgiving, and it will offer through the Christmas season as well.
Paws Up Pet Food mentioned they recommend keeping your dog on their regular diet but adding a little bit of the Thanksgiving feast to give your dogs, or cats.
