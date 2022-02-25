Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville business owner serves up success one sweet potato pie at a time.
Shontel Babb has transformed her hobby into a business venture, by baking a local favorite, sweet potato pie.
Babb’s business started as a hobby 20 years ago when she tried to recreate a secret recipe.
What she got was even better.
“A lot of the older folks, they can never tell you exact amounts and quantities. It’s a pinch of that. I use a dash of that and a little bit of this,” Shontel Babb, owner of Southern Sweet Potato Pies, LLC said, “I literally spent dozens and dozens of batches trying to recreate what I had tasted and finally I knew, this tastes like that amazing pie.”
She calls it Aunt Tel’s Premium Sweet Potato Pie. The ingredients are sourced from the Carolinas.
“Local ingredients. Local butter, farm fresh eggs, and of course organic sweet potatoes grown right here in South Carolina dirt,” Babb said, “I drive to the farm to pick up my potatoes which is amazing.”
Babb traded in her corporate job for an apron and a mixer but considers herself a businessperson rather than a baker.
“I want people to know that when the time feels right, do it. Don’t delay. I jokingly refer to this pie as my retirement plan,” Babb said, “I would say to Black business owners, to woman-owned companies or anyone wanting to start a business, just do it. Just make it happen.”
You can find Aunt Tel’s Sweet Potato Pie at Swamp Rabbit Cafe. You can also pick one up at her stand outside Garner’s on Pleasantburg Drive in Greenville. To place an online order, visit: https://www.southernsweetpotatopies.com
