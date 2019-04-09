Laurens, SC (FOX Carolina) - Laurens County School District 55 is partnering with a local business in an effort to bring concession stands to more schools.
According to LCSD 55 Athletic Director Ed Murray,"Proceeds from the concession stands help supplement the athletic department and other activities at each school while providing a valuable service to our guests at these events."
But the district says not every school in LCSD 55 has a concession stand, and that's where M&M Scrap Metal inc is stepping in to help.
A program called Our2cents, started by M&M Scrap Metal Inc owner John Dobbins II, is aimed to raise money for Laurens County schools and students.
Dobbins says the way the program works is when you recycle with M&M you'll have the opportunity to donate one percent of their earnings for their recycled materials to the program. With that donation, M&M will be matching the donation.
Dobbins, who has worked in Laurens County the last 10 years, had this to say about the program,
"The goal of O2C is to raise money from the recycling industry to improve, renovate, and build our schools. This will increase the success level of students, and better prepare them for the workforce. Great facilities bring great educators, and great educators develop great students. We need great students who can then become great leaders in the much-needed workforce for this county. We have spoken with GCO and have several ideas on the table. The one that seems to keep coming up is the need for a concession stand and restrooms. The timeline will depend on the promotion and growth of O2C. I believe that once people and corporations in the community become aware of it, we will see substantial growth."
At this time all proceeds will benefit the program at the Gray Court Owings until they have raised enough money to build a concession stand and restrooms at the school's football facility.
GCO Principal Kim Penland said she is thankful for the partnership with M&M Scrap Metal Inc. and for the support of LCSD 55 Director of Operations Dr. Rhett Harris for choosing GCO to be the first school to benefit from this community partnership.
