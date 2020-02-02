SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) – A community is coming together to support their own after a horrific accident.
Melvin Pittman was burned on more than half of his body after a gas can explosion back in November.
As a result, Pittman has been recovering at the Augusta Burn Center.
A blood drive was held in honor of Pittman Sunday afternoon in the parking lot of Hot Dog Café.
"It was 11 weeks this past Wednesday when Melvin went to Augusta, and Vickie has been here the entire time, she hasn't left," said Beth Norris, a family friend.
Pitman is from Reidville. His wife, Vickie Pittman is also a Reidville Town Councilwoman.
Close family friends say he’s very kind.
"He's the type of person to do anything for anybody, I mean anybody," she said.
A double elimination softball game has been planned in honor of Pittman. We’re told it will take place at Abner Creek Church Saturday, February 8, starting at 11:00. The group plans to sell food plates and take up donations for Pittman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.