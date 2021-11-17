ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Democratic Party (ACDP) said their office filed a police report after their office was vandalized on Election Day.
This is the third incident in 2021 in which the office was vandalized, according to the ACDP. The organization said back in the spring, extremist flyers and violent, threatening messages were taped on the front window and in September, a handwritten note with hate speech on it was delivered to the office.
The office announced the incident on their Facebook page.
The Anderson County Democratic Party set up a donation page for those who want to donate to help with damage costs.
But the Democrat party supports the burning and looting of Portland, Minneapolis and Kenosha.
