GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) – Now that the coronavirus is in South Carolina, citizens are more concerned about it spreading and causing other health challenges.
So far, the Department of Health and Environmental Control has confirmed seven cases in the Palmetto state. Two of those cases remain under review.
Just hearing about the coronavirus confirmed in the Upstate is a bit unsettling.
Health experts suggest constantly washing your hands, sanitizing your workspace and home.
Sore throat, runny nose, cough, fever, chills, body aches – those are some of the symptoms of coronavirus. The disease can lead to a severe pneumonia-like case.
The population who’s most at risk for even greater risk for serious complications?
The elderly.
"You know, if they're diabetic, they have heart disease or dialysis patients -- they don't have a lot of reserve. They get sick, get sick quick," said Dr. Christian Montagano, a physician at EmergencyMD.
Underlying health concerns makes that the case. Some may think children handle the virus better but still face risks.
"For the most part, children, if you think about the population, are generally more healthy than elderly people," he said.
Spreading the coronavirus is quite simple if someone has tested positive.
"They sneeze or cough, those infectious droplets can be spread into the atmosphere. Usually within a six-foot radius," said Dr. Montagano.
Hand washing is something that should be put into practice if you’re not already doing. It’s suggested you wash your hands at least 20 seconds with soap, at the very least use hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol.
Many people have reached out to FOX Carolina News asking what about pets. Right now, we can’t say pets are completely out of worry free.
"I think in the coronavirus family there is that potential for transfer but don't think there have been any documented cases," he said.
