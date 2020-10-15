SALEM, SC (FOX Carolina) - Dave Foster says opening up his own independent pharmacy was always a life goal.
"I love pharmacy, he told FOX Carolina. “I was somewhat of a science nerd in school."
But for Dave, a West Point graduate and U.S. Army veteran, it goes deeper than that.
"It is the relationship with people,” he explained. “Being able to serve people, and help people maximize their own wellness."
He says his customers at Keowee Family Pharmacy in Salem are what drive him to get up every morning.
That’s why, with his life savings and a Small Business Administration loan, he opened his doors in 2019; just 13 months ago, before a global pandemic brought things to a screeching halt.
"COVID-19 has not done us any favors, and presented additional challenges to getting a small business up and running,” Foster said.
He says supply chain disruptions mean that getting product is harder, and oftentimes more expensive, which has created a deep financial hole he now finds himself in.
That’s something that concerns customers like Shannon Welch.
"It'd definitely be a 20-minute drive anywhere to try and get our prescriptions filled,” she said, referring to the drive to the next nearest pharmacy outside of Keowee.
She lives about a half mile from Keowee Family Pharmacy, and has been with Dave since he opened. She says her family would be devastated if he had to close up shop.
“Dave goes above and beyond, so when he fills our prescriptions, he tries to get us the best deal financially possible,” Welch said.
"They take their time to know you?” she continued. “Know your situation, and know you by name…and you're just not gonna get that at a CVS or whatever, you know?"
"Not all of us are as old as I am, and remember what a neighborhood community pharmacy meant to people back in the day,” Foster added.
Dave have since created a GoFundMe, and says he remains committed to practicing pharmacy—and to his business.
"A big thank you to the folks who have stayed with us,” he said, when asked what his message would be to the community.
He also says doing what he loves in the community he loves means everything, which is why he has another message for residents in Salem and surrounding towns:
"I would like to invite those who haven’t made it a point to come see us, and give us a try,” Foster said. “Accept our invitation, and come see what we’re all about.”
You and anyone you know can donate to Keowee Family Pharmacy in the Salem-Tamassee-Sunset area here:
https://www.gofundme.com/f/preserve-local-independent-community-pharmacy
Dave says every dollar counts, and that he and his team are grateful to every donor who finds it in their heart to help them during this troubling time.
