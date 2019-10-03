GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Record heat in the Upstate is sending many farmers scrambling, but they aren't the only ones.
I am sure that you too have felt the impact and either chose to stay indoors or decided to hydrate and brave the heat.
"I did notice the leaves on River Street are crunchy and they smell like fall," says Stephanie Council.
She was walking around in downtown Greenville earlier today as well as the Begg family.
BJ Beggs says he works in heating and air and says he has to deal with it "day in and day out so I know exactly how hot it is. It is cranky toddler hot."
Beggs' family was able to retreat to an ice cream shop, but a local farmer says the high temps are shortening their window for locally grown fresh veggies that they so desperately want and need.
When I tell you it was HOT today!!!! Farmers are feeling the impacts as well! @foxcarolinanews https://t.co/RZdcUux4QM pic.twitter.com/cN9e1S9wet— Amber Worthy (@AWorthyNews) October 3, 2019
That farmer manages the farm for a new Farm to Table restaurant in Travelers Rest that called Top Soil Kitchen and Market. There farm manager says they are definitely feeling the impact of high temps.
Sarah Dubose, the local farm manager for this restaurant says while the drought does play a role in the difficulties farming right now, that's not the only thing.
Dubose says that the fact that we've had 10 days of 90+ temps is killing some of their crops.
Dubose says, "a lot of farmers are behind" and she says that many are "drowning in high water bills."
She says she has to run her sprinkler for 6 or more hours and still 9 days later, some of their crops have died, but Dubose says she's not giving up.
She's optimistic about the cooler temps that we are expected to see next week, but she also says that means she has to work fast.
"Even though it is hard and hot right now. Unfortunately, I think winter is still on schedule so ... It is going to get cold so we are only going to have about a month before it gets really cold," says Sarah Dubose.
Dubose believes, "the lower temps are going to come and I will do it again and I hope that the rain will lead our spinach and more of our leafy greens get off the ground."
She says that she has to get up at 5 am to start her day, break around 2 pm to keep herself well rested and hydrated and work into the night with these temps.
