GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Memorial Day weekend is here, and there's only about a month left until Independence Day. That means, fireworks will soon be a hot commodity.
Due to a shortage, they may be harder to find for the upcoming holidays because of high sales during the pandemic and other obstacles.
So, just like just about everything else, the pandemic has affect the fireworks business.
Amy Brooks helps manage Carolina Fireworks, in Greenville.
"We are, kind of, afraid that we might run out," Brooks said, "I know last fourth there was not a thing left in this entire building."
Brooks says fireworks sale boomed last year, and that has caused some hang-ups this year. They even had to close the store early on the 4th in 2021. She says their normal New Year's Eve shipment came late. And they normally import from China, which has had production issues, but if they have to order from American companies, it will cost even more. So, price increases are possible.
"You will see an increase—a few dollars here and there; hopefully not too, too much," said Brooks.
Many may be wondering if this is a sales gimmick. Brooks says that is not the case.
"We could probably take you to our warehouse, in Easley. And you could walk the containers. And normally, what would be slap-full of merchandise—you can probably count five, six cases in each container. And that's because of the shortage," said Brooks.
Brooks says companies are even limiting the maximum amount of product stores can order.
"We're here. As long as we have the fireworks, we'll be open. And we'll sell it," said Brooks.
Brooks suggests buying the products earlier. She says don't wait until the 4th of July. Plus, you can take advantage of the Memorial Day deals.
