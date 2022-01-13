WILLIAMSTON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Winter weather preparations are continuing throughout our region across all areas. One of those entities that is making sure people have what they need ahead of what could be the most winter weather we’ve seen in a while: food banks
Organizers say the elderly, veterans, and the less fortunate can be most affected by winter weather – so it’s their job to make sure those folks have enough meals to tide them over if the cold freezes things up.
Fox Carolina spoke with Second Harvest Food Bank in Williamston. They say they plan to do a mobile food drive this Friday in addition to the regular deliveries to their families in need. Although these types of events can be pretty standard, they say the potential for snow and ice has made them step things up in a big way.
Donal Dickens with Second Harvest says they are preparing for the most snow, and hoping for the least. He adds that regardless of what we actually get, the threat alone could keep people – including their neediest families who may have mobility and/or transportation issues – from getting out to get meals.
He says their more than 80 agencies they work with across five Upstate counties are already reporting some difficulties as predictions for snow mount.
The potential for the winter weather is something he says is forcing them to adapt.
“We’ve called an audible a little bit for this one," he told Fox Carolina. “Knowing that there will be some extended shut-in potentially, and just the cold weather alone, we are giving 40 pounds of produce to every family represented at the mobile donation site. We are also doing a double supply of the dry food boxes," he added.
That 40 pounds is double what they normally give families. Dickens says he anticipates that this week they will shell out a decent portion compared to the more than 120 million pounds of food they’ve given out over the past 16 months.
Second Harvest will be at the Emerge Entertainment Center in Belton, SC this Friday from 11 AM to 1 PM. It’s first come first serve.
Other food banks in the area helping:
Harvest Hope: https://www.harvesthope.org/
Miracle Hill (food pantry and shelters for those trying to get out of cold): https://miraclehill.org/
Meals on Wheels Greenville: https://mealsonwheelsgreenville.org/
Loaves and Fishes nonprofit: https://loavesandfishesgreenville.com/
