Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - From its flagship location on Butler Road in Greenville/Mauldin in 2008, the 9Round Kickboxing franchise has grown to almost 800 locations worldwide. FOX Carolina met Shannon Hudson, the Founder/CEO of 9Round to find out what kind of fancy footwork it’s taken to create such growth.
Hudson just announced plans to open a location in Ireland. That puts 9Round franchises in 18 different countries. Growing up practicing martial arts, “Shannon The Cannon Hudson” has always loved to compete. Fighting all over the world, he won a world title and wanted to bring kickboxing to the average person. He and his wife created 9Round with the mission of making member stronger in 30 minutes with no class times so clients can walk in and begin an trainer-led workout at their convenience. It all started with one location in 2008.
“My wife and I had no money. We maxed out the only credit card we had, borrowed money from a friend and we couldn’t even afford a sign on the building we opened in Greenville, SC,” recalls Hudson. “It’s so incredible. Exercise is a universal language. I don’t have to know the language but I can demonstrate this and guess what? The customer gets it so exercise is a universal language and works everywhere.”
Since “Shannon the Cannon” still loves to compete he says he’ll keep fighting for growth in the industry without letting up. He says, “I love to win. I’m still a fighter so I think we’ve got a long way to go. I think we’re just getting started. I can see the brand at 5,000 locations worldwide and we’re almost at 800 so we’ve got a lot of work to do.”
Along with locations opening in Ireland, Hudson says they’re also in the process of opening 9Round franchises in Brazil, Panama, Colombia and Indonesia. Hudson says he loves to be able to create jobs while improving people’s health. 9Round employs 40 people in its Simpsonville headquarters.
