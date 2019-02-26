GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A local Greer woman has placed in the top 10 at Tulsa Welding School Jacksonville annual welding competition, officials released to media on Monday.
Brianna Davis, was the only female in the county to place in the top ten, beating out hundreds of others in a male dominated event.
Brianna won a $500 scholarship to continue her education and training, officials released to press.
According to a 2013 report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, only 7.8 percent of welders in the U.S. are female.
Furthermore, the American Welding Society predicts there will be a shortage of 290,000 welders by 2020. The TWS welding competition is one way to encourage the next generation of quality, skilled laborers.
The competition itself was a timed arc welding test that required participants to use various positions and techniques to complete. Contestants were graded on adherence to procedure, quality of the weld and final completion time.
“We were happy to host another exciting Welding Competition this weekend, welcoming hundreds of attendees,”said Joe McKinney, Vice President of High School Admissions for TWS.
“The competition is open to students who have taken a welding class in high school or at a vocational technical institute, and serves as an opportunity to showcase their skills and invest in their future by learning more about the school’s vocational programs – at the Tulsa, Jacksonville or Houston campuses.”
In addition to the games, the event also included a tour of the facilities, demonstrations by welding equipment manufacturers, and talks from prospective employers, student services, financial aid and admissions department representatives.
Family members even had the opportunity to try their hand at welding and metal cutting to get a taste of what students experience in welding classes.
