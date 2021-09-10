SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System, Bon Secours St. Francis-Greenville and Prisma Health say they will comply with any federal regulations that require the COVID-19 vaccine for healthcare workers.
Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System released this statement Friday:
"Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System will comply with any federal regulations requiring COVID-19 vaccination for healthcare workers."
Bon Secours St. Francis-Greenville released the following statement Thursday:
"Bon Secours is committed to the health and well-being of our patients, associates and communities. We will continue to make decisions based on the needs of the communities we serve, in compliance with any local, state and federal requirements. Now and always, our associates’ health and safety are our top priority as they care for our communities."
Prisma Health also released this statement Thursday:
“At Prisma Health, nothing is more important to us than the health and safety of our patients and the members of our team. Throughout the pandemic, we have encouraged COVID-19 vaccination for everyone who is eligible, and we continue to do so.
Prisma Health is committed to complying with all federal requirements, including those that were recently announced. We are working to understand the full scope of these new requirements and will be implementing the appropriate protocols for compliance as necessary.”
President Joe Biden will also sign an executive order requiring vaccination for all employees of the executive branch and contractors who do business with the federal government. No testing opt-out is expected to be included for the executive branch requirement.
PREVIOUSLY: President Biden announces new vaccine mandates
We will update this story as we learn more.
