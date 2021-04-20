GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA ) -- Activist Bruce Wilson of Greenville Black Lives Matter says they will hold a rally tomorrow at 5 p.m. in Falls Park in reaction to the verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial.
Local leaders, including Senator Tim Scott, have released statements regarding the verdict.
South Carolina Senator Tim Scott also released a statement following the verdict:
"George Floyd died because Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck and stopped him from breathing for more than nine minutes. There is no question in my mind that the jury reached the right verdict. “While this outcome should give us renewed confidence in the integrity of our justice system, we know there is more work to be done to ensure the bad apples do not define all officers—the vast majority of whom put on the uniform each day with integrity and servant hearts. We must all come together to help repair the tenuous relationship between law enforcement and Black and minority Americans.
“To deny the progress we’ve made is just as damaging as not making progress at all. I urge people across this nation to peacefully make their voices heard and engage in conversations that will continue to move us toward a more just America. I believe in the goodness of our country; we can and will do better.”
Buncombe County Sheriff Quentin Miller's statement:
"I will tell you that law enforcement should not and cannot condone the abuse of authority within our ranks. When an officer acts in a way that clearly violates the law as with the death of George Floyd, they must be held accountable. This means not just losing their jobs as sworn officers, but that accountability also must extend to the criminal justice system.
If I am going to talk to our community in Buncombe County about 21st Century Policing then I am obligated to speak up when an obvious injustice happens at the hands of law enforcement. I will tell you that the death of George Floyd is such a time.
But we must not stop there. We must also address the educational gaps among our black and brown children in our schools or we will have failed. We must address poverty, the opioid epidemic and so much more that plagues our community or we will have failed. Let's keep moving forward together to build a community of WE."
