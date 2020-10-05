Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - Monday morning, Spartanburg County School District One will receive 10,000 respirator masks made possible through a donation by a local business.
Wear Active, established in January 2020, specializes in supplying medical supplies to overwhelmed organizations to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
With over 14 years of experience in the textile industry and the owners of Southern Panache, Jimmy and Madia Staton say they are well versed in managing domestic and international apparel and supplies.
The Statons decided to take that expertise and put it to use meeting the needs of the Spartanburg One community.
“Due to our experience in managing supply chains from Asia along with our robust professional network, we made the decision in January 2020, to expand our apparel business into sourcing and manufacturing PPE. We have served the needs of the healthcare industry and non-medical clients through third-party and department connections with top brand clients like BMW, Volkswagen, Michelin, school districts, and colleges,” says Staton.
Spartanburg One superintendent Dr. Ron Garner said, "We are thankful for partners like Wear Active in which local businesses are truly invested in the growth of their community. I believe all students deserve a high-quality education and collaboration between school and business communities is a profound way to make that happen."
