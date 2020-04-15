Seneca, SC (FOX Carolina) - Today, Faith by Hope Ministry will be passing out essential items to residents in the Utica Mill Hill neighborhood on Goddard Avenue in Seneca.
The ministry, part of ONE Community Church along with North Walhalla Church of God will be at the House of Judah located at 502 Goddard Ave in Seneca, SC.
Organizers tell us donations can be picked up and dropped off to be distributed to those in need at this location.
They will be passing out flashlights, sleeping bags, blankets, batteries, grocery bags, and Ziploc bags starting at 10 a.m.
Rodney McGuffin, with Faith by Hope Ministry, says the goods are meant to help those forced out of their homes due to the recent storm.
If you are interested in donating, you can contact McGuffin at faithbyhopeministry@gmail.com
