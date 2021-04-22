Greer, SC (FOX Carolina) – NASCAR driver Colby Howard is helping Project Hope Foundation raise money this week by participating in the organization’s 2021 Hope Invitational. The foundation needs your help too!
Project Hope Foundation is dedicated to helping people with autism receive the services they need to reach their highest potential from infancy to adulthood. The foundation has campuses across the Upstate.
Over the course of five days, the foundation is holding a series of golf tournaments in various locations across the Upstate as part of the 2021 Hope Invitational. Two of the tournaments already happened in Spartanburg and Simpsonville.
At Thursday’s tournament at the Willow Creek Golf Club in Greer, NASCAR Xfinity driver Colby Howard participated to help raise money. Howard is from Simpsonville. He brought his #15 car out to the golf club.
The next two tournaments will be at Southern Oaks Golf Course in Easley on April 27 and The Patriot Golf Club at Grand Harbor in Ninety Six on May 3.
The foundation still needs your help. There is a silent auction as part of the invitational and anyone can sign up to bid on items. Proceeds go to the Project Hope Foundation.
Click here to view the items up for auction.
