EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Friends of Pickens County Guardian ad Litem held their "Ride for the Kids" event on Saturday to help raise money for children in the DSS program.
Officials say that the funds raised will go to their back-to-school shopping day on July 29, 2021.
The event started at 11:30 a.m. this morning at the Rail Bar and Grill at 465 E Main Street in Easley, according to officials.
To learn more about The Friends of Pickens County Guardian ad Litem and their upcoming events,
An event held by he Friends of Pickens County Guardian ad Litem to raise money for children in the DSS program. (FOX Carolina, June 5, 2021)
An event held by he Friends of Pickens County Guardian ad Litem to raise money for children in the DSS program. (FOX Carolina, June 5, 2021)
An event held by he Friends of Pickens County Guardian ad Litem to raise money for children in the DSS program. (FOX Carolina, June 5, 2021)
An event held by he Friends of Pickens County Guardian ad Litem to raise money for children in the DSS program. (FOX Carolina, June 5, 2021)
An event held by he Friends of Pickens County Guardian ad Litem to raise money for children in the DSS program. (FOX Carolina, June 5, 2021)
An event held by he Friends of Pickens County Guardian ad Litem to raise money for children in the DSS program. (FOX Carolina, June 5, 2021)
An event held by he Friends of Pickens County Guardian ad Litem to raise money for children in the DSS program. (FOX Carolina, June 5, 2021)
An event held by he Friends of Pickens County Guardian ad Litem to raise money for children in the DSS program. (FOX Carolina, June 5, 2021)
An event held by he Friends of Pickens County Guardian ad Litem to raise money for children in the DSS program. (FOX Carolina, June 5, 2021)
An event held by he Friends of Pickens County Guardian ad Litem to raise money for children in the DSS program. (FOX Carolina, June 5, 2021)
An event held by he Friends of Pickens County Guardian ad Litem to raise money for children in the DSS program. (FOX Carolina, June 5, 2021)
An event held by he Friends of Pickens County Guardian ad Litem to raise money for children in the DSS program. (FOX Carolina, June 5, 2021)
An event held by he Friends of Pickens County Guardian ad Litem to raise money for children in the DSS program. (FOX Carolina, June 5, 2021)
An event held by he Friends of Pickens County Guardian ad Litem to raise money for children in the DSS program. (FOX Carolina, June 5, 2021)
More news: Court temporarily stops demolition of Vance monument
Copyright 2021 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.