LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A local nonprofit is helping two Upstate first responders and their family recover from a New Year's Day house fire that claimed everything they owned.
Anthony J. Furino III, the executive director of the Deputy Roger Rice Ride-On Fund, sent photos of some of the items the fund was able to get from Walmart for Laurens County S.O. employee Mary Moss and Clinton Police officer Cody Heithold. Items they were able to donate included cookware, small kitchen gadgets, blankets, and other home goods.
Moss and Heithold's home was deemed a total loss. Since then, the community has rallied around the family to make sure they can recover from the fire. You can still give to a GoFundMe for the family at this link if you wish to pitch in.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.